Summit Natural Gas has abruptly reversed its plans to expand along the Midcoast after the $90 million project was opposed by some residents, lawmakers and…
Ever since he took office in 2011, Gov. Paul LePage has been trying to find new ways to get natural gas into the region and drive down electricity prices…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A plan to invest up to $75 million a year into storing and distributing natural gas in liquid form is receiving criticism.The Maine…
Recent decisions in other New England states have sunk hopes for a near-term solution to a wintertime bottleneck in the region’s natural gas supply that…
LEWISTON, Maine - A spokesman for industrial energy consumers in Maine is calling the decision by the Public Utilities Commission to expand natural gas…
Maine’s top utility regulators are considering a proposal to increase the region’s gas pipeline capacity — and who would pay for it.Natural gas powers…
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ A subsidiary of energy company Kinder Morgan Inc. has filed an application with federal regulators to build a natural gas pipeline…
A new study commissioned by the Massachusetts attorney general finds that power reliability in New England over the next 15 years can be maintained…
BANGOR, Maine - One thing Democrats and Republicans in Maine agree on, at least in general terms, is the need to get more natural gas into the state,…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Electric bills are rising as New England prepares for the winter heating season, and Gov. Paul R. LePage is asking the Federal Energy…