opiod addiction

Maine Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday convened the first meeting of her administration’s new Prevention and Recovery Cabinet, calling for a broad, coordinated…
A federal judge in Maine has ordered the Aroostook County Jail to provide a Madawaska woman her prescribed medication for substance use disorder while she…
Later this month, a Caribou man who has been diagnosed with an opioid use disorder will report to the Maine State Prison to serve a nine-month…
A poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health finds opioid abuse a top issue for rural Americans.
Until recently, the most that Mid Coast Hospital could do for patients showing up in the ER with opioid use disorder was to hand them a phone number to…
The Maine Legislature moved closer Thursday to approving $6.6 million bill to fight a deadly opioid crisis that claimed the lives over 400 Mainers last…
The LePage administration last year announced a plan to devote almost $5 million in state and federal money to medication-assisted treatment for opioid…
Economists tracking federal mortality data say the opioid crisis is undercutting the productivity of people in their prime working years — 30s and 40s.
With one person dying of an overdose every day in the state, the Maine Legislature’s Opioid Task Force is sorting through scores of program suggestions as…
Gov. Paul LePage is proposing sweeping legislation that would, among other things, place strict new limits on the maximum dose of opioids that could be…