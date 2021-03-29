-
Molly Neptune Parker, a Passamaquoddy elder and master basketmaker, died Friday at the age of 81.Parker is being remembered not just as a world class…
A partnership between members of the Passamaquoddy tribe and the Library of Congress to transcribe wax cylinder recordings from 1890 is bringing the tribe's language back to life.
Nearly 130 years ago, an anthropologist visited Calais and recorded songs, words and stories from members of the Passamaquoddy tribe. For years, these…
INDIAN TOWNSHIP, Maine (AP) _ The Passamaquoddy Indian Township Reservation's annual celebration of American Indian culture is getting under way in…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative committee is recommending that the state not approve an American Indian tribal group's call for shared management of…
A commission of state and tribal representatives has found that the state of Maine did not always follow prescribed processes in its dealings with the…