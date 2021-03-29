-
For the first time in Maine, an openly transgender person has been elected to public office. Geo Neptune was elected to the school board in Indian…
Molly Neptune Parker, a Passamaquoddy elder and master basketmaker, died Friday at the age of 81.Parker is being remembered not just as a world class…
Members of the Passamaquoddy tribe say they are grateful to Gov. Janet Mills for her posthumous pardon of former tribal attorney Don Gellers, who was…
Nearly 130 years ago, an anthropologist visited Calais and recorded songs, words and stories from members of the Passamaquoddy tribe. For years, these…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposes to spend $3 million next year to save Passamaquoddy Tribe land in Down East Maine from shoreline erosion.The…
LEWISTON, Maine - The former chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point says he was recalled in a special election earlier this month because he…
A year ago, the Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy Tribe pulled their tribal representatives from the Maine Legislature in protest of being…
PLEASANT POINT, Maine (AP) _ The chief of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point says his tribe's rift with Maine officials is deeper than it has ever…
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point and the Aroostook Band of Micmacs have been awarded…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Three of Maine's Native American tribes have officially severed their relationships with the state, a day after two of the tribes called…