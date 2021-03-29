-
More Maine kids are heading to public school at an earlier age, but those from economically disadvantaged communities continue to fall behind. Those are…
-
The Maine legislature is considering a number of measures aimed at expanding public pre-K programs.One would direct the state Department of Education to…
-
Maine Public's Robbie Feinberg reported recently on the coming increase in pre-k school programs around the state. In the western Maine town of Fryeburg,…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - In Augusta, there's disagreement between advocates and the LePage administration over how to go about expanding early childhood education…