Rachel Talbot Ross

A state commission is urging Maine lawmakers to pass more than two dozen bills aimed at easing racial disparities in Maine, and to consider impacts on…
Around the country, governors, mayors and CEOs are responding to the death of George Floyd and the massive outcry from Black Lives Matter by joining…
A new bill would make major changes to the state's bail system.On Tuesday, the legislature's Judiciary Committee considered the bill, from Rep. Rachel…
More than 700 people turned out for the 39th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Dinner Monday evening in Portland. This year's theme was "Race,…
The University of Southern Maine has created a new position honoring the state's first African-American legislator. The Talbot Teaching Fellow is named…
Over the past week, Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law dozens of bills passed by the Maine lawmakers this session. For the two African American members…
Nearly 700 people turned out Monday night for the 38th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration sponsored by the Portland chapter of the NAACP. The…
There was more drama and more protests in Washington D.C. Thursday, where hearings continued for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is denying…
PORTLAND, Maine - A New York grand jury's decision not to indict a white police officer in connection with the death of a black man who'd been put in a…