Maine's Democratic leadership sticking with Biden after debate performance rattles others

Several of Maine's Democratic leaders stood firmly behind President Joe Biden on Friday, one day after his shaky debate performance led some in the party to openly question whether he is the best candidate to take on former President Donald Trump this November.

After watching Thursday's debate with several dozen others in South Portland, Gov. Janet Mills acknowledged that it wasn't Biden's "best debate performance." But Mills said she takes a broader view of presidential qualities based not on a single event but the "totality of their record."

The governor's two terms have spanned the Trump and Biden administrations. And Mills said she continues to stand with Biden because of what she described as his compassion and his track record on issues like health and infrastructure investment.

"What I can unequivocally say to Maine people is that President Biden is a leader who has demonstrated character, competence, and compassion, and that President Trump is not such a person; that President Biden cares about the people of Maine and that President Trump does not; and that President Biden has done more for Maine people in these past three and half years than President Trump ever thought about doing for our state," Mills said.

Biden frequently fumbled for words, mumbled his responses and oftentimes seemed unable to forcefully counter Trump, even when the Republican repeatedly made false statements. The 81-year-old president's shaky performance sparked a heated discussion on social media and in news coverage about whether he is the Democrats' best pick this fall.

Those sentiments came up repeatedly during Friday's Maine Calling program among Democrats who expressed concern and frustration headed into the November election.

"I think the Democrats need to show leadership right now of changing our candidate," said Libby, a caller from Portland. "I'm a staunch anti-Trump (voter) and I can't think of going to my friends right now and telling them vote for this man who could hardly perform in the debate. I'm really scared and I don't want to feel powerless. I want to feel hope and take action."

But Democratic leaders in Maine and nationally weren't saying the same thing.

Senate President Troy Jackson of Allagash said Biden's policy positions are more important to him than being able to pull off a "flashy debate performance." And Jackson said Biden talked plenty about issues that he said are important to himself and other Mainers — like health care, the economy and child care. Meanwhile, Jackson said Trump repeatedly dodged questions.

"So I guess in the end I'm still riding with Biden because he's talking about the things that matter to people," Jackson said in an interview. "Income tax cuts and cutting regulations for Big Oil are not what matters to me or the people that I care about."

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland said in a statement that Biden "got off to a slow start." But she said Biden has delivered millions of new jobs and provided steady leadership over the last 3 1/2 years.

"The choice couldn’t be more clear and I firmly believe that in November, folks across the country will cast their ballot for the Biden-Harris administration," Talbot Ross said. "Donald Trump, as always, prioritized himself over working families across the country and spent the evening making countless false statements. He failed Americans during his presidency, and a second term would be even worse — eroding freedoms, undermining democracy, and fostering division. We can’t go back."

Maine's two Democratic members of Congress, U.S. Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, did not comment or respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Golden is a moderate Democrat who has voted more often against Biden policy proposals and his House Democratic leadership than any other member of the caucus. He also represents a district that voted for Trump twice.

Golden spokesman Mario Moretto said the congressman did not watch the debate and he did not provide a response to requests for comment about the internal Democratic debate over Biden. Instead, Moretto referred back to a Feb. 2024 comment from Golden when he was asked about the advanced ages of both Biden and Trump.

“In an ideal world, Biden’s and Trump’s generation already would have passed the torch,” Golden said. “But as it stands, our system will leave any questions about their age and mental acuity to the American people.”

The Maine Republican Party responded by accusing Golden of hiding from the press and then blasted what it called "Biden's feeble debate defense of failed record."

"Mainers are worse off under Biden than they were under Trump," Maine GOP executive director Jason Savage said in a statement. "Bidenomics and Bidenflation have really hurt working Mainers badly. Biden has proven to be terrible at his job, which is why polls show him behind Trump in Maine. We need every Mainer to stand up for their wallets and their freedom and vote for Donald Trump."