Democratic lawmaker who allegedly forged signatures loses committee assignment

Maine Democratic House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross on Thursday stripped a committee assignment from a lawmaker facing criminal charges.

Democratic Rep. Clinton Collamore, a Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted last month for allegedly forging multiple signatures to obtain public funds through Maine's campaign financing program.

Last week Talbot Ross called on him to resign, but so far the freshman lawmaker has not done so and he hasn't been present for any votes since news of his indictment became public.

On Thursday Talbot Ross rescinded his assignment to the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.

Under the Maine Constitution, legislators can be removed or censured with a two-thirds vote of their respective chamber.

Talbot Ross has not yet initiated that process.

Collamore has referred all questions about the charges he faces and his legislative future to his attorney.

He faces 33 counts, including aggravated forgery and criminal violation of the Maine Clean Election Act, according to an indictment sought by the Attorney General's Office last month.