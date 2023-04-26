State lawmakers consider bill aimed at preventing profiling by law enforcement

A bill to prohibit racial, gender and other types of profiling in Maine is once again up for consideration in the Legislature.

The bill's sponsor, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, said the measure is intended to make clear that profiling based on race, gender, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity, among other protected categories, is not tolerated. And she said it's designed to make the public aware that they have designated channels to report incidents that do occur.

"I know many people in my own family, I know friends of mine who believe that they've been profiled here in the state of Maine, and they've never reported it," she said. "Just not feeling like that's a safe avenue to do so."

Talbot Ross said she's spent several years working with the Maine Attorney General's office and others to craft legislation that would codify existing provisions in the Maine Constitution against profiling. The proposal would also ensure that local law enforcement agencies designate specific people as civil rights officers, who are trained in identifying and reporting cases.

"I do know that law enforcement is committed to not engage in the practice of profiling. I know that. I know that they are," Talbot Ross said. "But not enough information is out there in the public to ensure that the public knows that and can trust law enforcement to come forward."

The bill has support from the attorney general. The Maine Department of Public Safety said it mostly supports the measure, though it has some concerns over the definition of profiling.