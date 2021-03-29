-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Gov. Janet Mills says she asked two key advisory committees on economic forecasting and state revenues to meet earlier than normal…
-
The state of Maine saw revenues in March come in below estimates by $4.7 million, but that’s a small fraction of the decline they expect to see going…
-
The State Revenue Forecasting Committee is increasing projected tax revenues by $75 million through the rest of the two year budget.Committee Chair Mike…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Economic forecasters say there are early signs that rates of growth in Maine's economy this year have proved somewhat lower than in 2016.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - As Maine lawmakers enter what's expected to be an intense period of budget negotiations, they got mixed news from the state's Revenue…