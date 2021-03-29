Sovereign Citizens

-
In this week's edition of Across the Aisle, the focus is on the political fallout around Gov. Paul LePage's meetings with members of a group that critics…
-
Democratic Congressman Mike Michaud, who is challenging Gov. Paul LePage for the Blaine House, says the governor exhibited poor judgment by meeting with…
-
Kennebec County Sheriff Randy Liberty is recounting his meeting earlier this year with Gov. Paul LePage, and three members of a group that critics say is…
-
Democratic Congressman Mike Michaud says Republican Gov. Paul LePage has shown a "lack of judgment" by meeting several times with a group that is on the…
-
The LePage administration confirmed today that Gov. Paul LePage had several meetings with members of a group tagged as a domestic terrorist organization…