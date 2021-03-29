-
Both the Maine House and Senate have given all but final approval to legislation that would restore the "tip credit" for restaurant servers, overturning a…
-
Maine lawmakers have taken a step toward reinstating the lower base wage for workers who receive tips. The Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic…
-
The continuing debate over whether to change how Maine’s new minimum wage law affects tipped workers raged on in Augusta Wednesday, as stakeholders on…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he slashes tips for restaurant servers and tells them to call their legislators in an effort to persuade…