A federal lawsuit filed by ACLU affiliates in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont challenges the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol nearly 100…
Civil rights advocates are calling on Concord Coachlines to stop allowing Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents to screen and question passengers without…
Civil liberties advocates say they are concerned about the arrest of a man in Bangor by federal border agents last month.According to an affidavit filed…
SHERMAN, Maine - Officials say Border Patrol agents in Maine seized cash and drugs from a vehicle found abandoned near an Interstate 95 checkpoint in the…
Two men from Nova Scotia are in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody following an incident at the Houlton border crossing.According to a statement…
JACKMAN, Maine - U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a Canadian citizen who they say illegally entered the U.S. and hunted moose.The Bangor Daily News…
Officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection airplane crashed close to an airport in Maine, injuring both crew members.The single-engine Cessna 206…