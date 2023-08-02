© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
ACLU asks Maine bus line to stop allowing border patrol agents to board without cause

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 2, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.
Eric Gay
/
AP
FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019.

The Maine chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked Cyr Bus Lines to stop allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board their buses without cause.

The organization says agents have boarded buses at a Houlton rest stop, questioning passengers and, more recently, having drug-sniffing dogs examine all passengers' luggage.

Carol Galvan, legal director for the ACLU of Maine, says such actions violate the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment.

"CBP still needs reasonable suspicion or probable cause in order to search people or to detain people," Galvan says. "Those general Fourth Amendment principles apply regardless of where individuals are. Alternatively, they need consent."

Galvan says Cyr bus drivers have been giving that consent. She says her organization has written to Cyr, urging it to follow a policy adopted by Concord Coach Lines. In 2020, Concord joined Greyhound in refusing to allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on their buses without a warrant.

Cyr Bus President Mike Cyr had no comment.

