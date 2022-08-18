Feds plan to cut the operating hours of a Washington County border crossing

Federal agencies are moving forward with a plan to cut operating hours at a border crossing in Vanceboro in half — a move that some local residents worry could harm families and the local economy.

The crossing, located in Washington County, about halfway between Houlton and Calais, has been open 24 hours a day, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced earlier this week that beginning on Sept. 11, the crossing will only operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vanceboro Selectwoman Cheryl Long said that many locals regularly visit the nearby town of McAdam, New Brunswick, just 6 miles over the border, to see family, visit businesses and for essential services — all potentially curtailed by the new border limits.

"The closest hospital would be, like, 60 miles, no matter which we go," Long said. "Sixty miles to Calais, Lincoln or Houlton."

In its announcement, CBP said the change was an attempt to "redeploy" its resources and better serve the local community.

"The change to operational hours comes as an attempt to better allocate resources during peak travel periods within the Calais, ME area of operations," the agency said.

The agency said a recent study showed that 89% of the traffic at the Vanceboro port of entry was between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Long said that she and other local representatives have contacted state and federal officials to try to fight the CBP's decision.

