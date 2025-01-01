The Act of Beauty (L’acte de la beauté)
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., July 31 at 9:00 pm
Fri., August 1 at 1:00 am
Sat., August 2 at 2:00 pm
Nestled at the heart of the Bic mountains, in this territory called Lower St. Lawrence, hides a community of wise people, audacious people taking root. The collective farm Sageterre is the work of Jean Bédard, writer, philosopher but most importantly, a peasant. His writing calls for action. His work on the land cultivates ideas. Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world, rise.
This film was produced by Nicolas Paquet and Franc doc.