The Act of Beauty (L’acte de la beauté)

Nestled at the heart of the Bic mountains, in this territory called Lower St. Lawrence, hides a community of wise people, audacious people taking root. The collective farm Sageterre is the work of Jean Bédard, writer, philosopher but most importantly, a peasant. His writing calls for action. His work on the land cultivates ideas. Jean Bédard fights to see a new, more humane world, rise.

This film was produced by Nicolas Paquet and Franc doc.