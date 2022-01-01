For more information about the Tower Society, or to download a free estate planning guide, or an online wills planner, please visit: mainepublic.giftlegacy.com

As a Tower Society member, you will be recognized in the annual report for including in your planned giving intentions. You will receive special invitations to events and offerings and be kept informed through exclusive communications to Tower Society members.

A planned gift is a philanthropic gift and legacy that is funded either during your lifetime or after your death, the gift is part of a larger estate-planning process in which you decide how certain assets are distributed.

Leave a legacy to Maine Public through a bequest.

Designate Maine Public as the beneficiary of a retirement account or life insurance policy.

Find information on how a charitable gift annuity or a charitable remainder trust can support you, your loved ones, and Maine Public.

For additional information, please contact Scott Marchildon at 207-330-4510 or smarchildon@mainepublic.org today — and thank you!

