Bar Harbor Councilors Approve Lease For Ferry Terminal

BAR HARBOR, Maine - Town councilors on Bar Harbor have approved an agreement to lease a former ferry terminal to the company that left the property nearly a decade ago.



The council voted 7-0 Tuesday to allow the town manager to sign a lease agreement with Atlantic Fleet Services, a Bar Harbor-based agent for Bay Ferries Ltd. Bay Ferries operates The Cat ferry, which makes trips between Maine and Nova Scotia.

The company will move its operations to Bar Harbor from Portland as part of the deal.



Bay Ferries says it hopes to launch the ferry service in June.



Opponents of the deal say the vote was rushed and argue there should be a marina where the planned ferry terminal will be located.