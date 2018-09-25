Collins' Bills To Lift 'Gag Clauses' On Pharmicists Up For Key House Vote Tuesday

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' so-called "gag clause" bills could soon become law if the U.S. House passes them Tuesday.

The bills, which passed the Senate last week, could help consumers save money on prescriptions by lifting gag clauses that block pharmacists from telling customers when it's cheaper to pay out of pocket versus through an insurance plan. President Trump tweeted earlier this month that he supports the bills.

A study published this spring in the Journal of the American Medical Association evaluated 9.5 million claims over a six-month period, and found overpayments were made on more than 20 percent of prescriptions.