Protesters Gather Outside Collins' Portland Office Following Ford-Kavanaugh Testimonies

More than 100 protesters took to the streets outside Sen. Susan Collins' office in Portland this afternoon to continue their calls against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The protest turned into a speak-out for survivors of sexual assault across from Sen. Collins office downtown. The men and women then went into Collins' office in small groups, to share their views with her staffers.

“It just gives the sense that they just have an outcome they want and if they know they have the vote they're just going to do it regardless, and that feels extremely disempowering, to feel we're all out there baring our souls, and they don't know if it's going to have an impact on Sen. Collins,” said one of the protesters, April Humphrey of Yarmouth.

Sen. Collins is considered one of just a few swing votes on the nomination.