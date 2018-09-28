Woman Cited By Kavanaugh During Testimony Reiterates Support

A Maine woman who once worked with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says she continues to stand by the judge, a day after he cited her as a character reference during his testimony.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting him decades ago. During Thursday testimony, Kavanaugh referenced a letter written by Yarmouth resident Sarah Day that appeared on CentralMaine.com on Sept. 10 and described him as a "thoughtful leader."

Day released a statement late Thursday saying she wants to "reiterate my support for him today." Day worked with Kavanaugh at the White House under President George W. Bush for about four years ending in 2006.

Day's statement says Kavanaugh was "a quiet and encouraging force to the female members of the staff."