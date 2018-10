Maine Calling speaks with the candidates as part of Maine Public’s Your Vote 2018 coverage.

1-1:30 p.m.: Maine Public political reporters Mal Leary and Steve Mistler discuss down-ballot races and the issues likely to dominate the next legislative session.

1:30-2 p.m.: Shawn Moody, Republican candidate for governor

For more Your Vote 2018 resources, visit mainepublic.org/yourvote.