Top Stories: Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path; Smoky Western Fires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Irma Pushes Toward Puerto Rico, With Florida In Its Sights.

-- Here's How Congress Could Act To Save DACA.

-- Out-Of-Control Wildfires Threaten Western States.

And here are more early headlines:

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Blames "Fake News" For Rohingya Information. (CNN)

Putin Says Dialogue Needed To Solve North Korean Issue. (Reuters)

Chinese Scientist Warns North Korean Nuclear Test Site Mountain Could Collapse. (South China Morning Post)

Pope Francis In Colombia Today Seeking Peace. (Los Angeles Times)

Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic In Legal Fight To Stay Open. (AP)

Divided Federal Appeals Panel OKs Texas Voter ID Law. (Politico)

Arizona Air National Guard Pilot Killed In F-16 Crash. (AZ Central)

Blue Jays, Red Sox Play 19 Innings Over 6 Hours. (SB Nation)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.