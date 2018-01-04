Top Stories: Powerful East Coast Storm; Intel Chip Vulnerability

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winter Storm Rakes East Coast, Bringing Snow To Florida, Georgia, Carolinas.

-- Intel Acknowledges Chip-Level Security Vulnerability In Processors.

-- Motel 6 Gave Guest Information To Immigration Agents, Lawsuit Says.

-- France's Macron Says He Wants Law To Combat Fake News.

And here are more early headlines:

Justice Dept. Offering Congress More Documents In Russia Probe. (The Hill)

New York Suing Trump Administration On Tax Law. (Washington Post)

Iran Sends Troops To Put Down Anti-Government Protests. (Reuters)

Amtrak Train Derails In Savannah; No Injuries. (Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Nobody Won the Powerball! Now It's A $550 Million Jackpot. (CBS)

World's Most Expensive Vodka Stolen In Denmark. (Newsweek)

