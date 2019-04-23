© 2021 Maine Public
Bob Mould Reflects On Albums He Loved As A Youth With 'Sunshine Rock'

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published April 23, 2019 at 12:04 PM EDT
We welcome back an influential and iconic musician to the punk and hardcore scene, Bob Mould. After blazing trails in the '80s with Hüsker Dü, and in the '90s with Sugar, Mould has had a successful solo career for the last 25 years. His latest album, Sunshine Rock, is an intentional look away from the politics of now and instead a look back to the albums he loved as a youth. He'll talk about all of that and perform songs from different stages of his career in this session. Hear it all in the player.

