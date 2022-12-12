3 former altar boys allege priest sexually abused them in the 1960s

Three more people have filed civil complaints in Maine alleging that a Catholic priest sexually abused them when they were children.

One of the plaintiffs says that he was abused by Pastor John Curran while serving as an altar boy in the 1960s at the former St. Augustine Church in Augusta. Two other former altar boys say that Curran also sexually abused them when they were alone with him around the same time period.

All three plaintiffs have filed civil complaints against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Portland. The allegations come about six months after three other lawsuits against Curran over alleged sexual abuse at other parishes in Maine.

A 2021 state law lifted the statute of limitations on such cases.