Blumenthal, advocates urge federal action against sellers of 'bulletproof' school supplies

Connecticut U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling on the federal government to crack down on sellers of school supplies marketed as “bulletproof,” saying the marketing preys on kids’ and parents’ fears of school shootings.

Flanked by gun violence prevention advocates outside the Hartford office of nonprofit Mothers United Against Violence Friday morning, Blumenthal highlighted so-called “bulletproof” products ranging from $185 pencil cases to $495 hooded sweatshirts. Many of the companies suggest in their advertising that they’ve received certification from the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice.

“There is no such certification by the National Institute of Justice,” Blumenthal said. “It sets standards only for law enforcement body armor.”

“Any parent who relies on a pencil case or a clipboard or a hoodie to protect their kids in cases of an active shooter is deluding themselves, and that's a false sense of security that may be the most evil consequence of this kind of false claim,” Blumenthal said. “The Federal Trade Commission should stop the deceptive and misleading claims and the inflated prices.”

In addition to an FTC investigation, Blumenthal also called on the Justice Department to launch its own probe into the companies’ claims or suggestions that it had certified the products. The senator also said he would “support and aid” any consumers who wished to sue and seek punitive damages.

Sandy Hook survivor, advocates skeptical of claims

Advocates in attendance poked holes in the idea that the products are practical solutions to gun violence in schools. Abbey Clements, a teacher who survived the 2012 Newtown school shooting, said the items could lead to victims being blamed for their own shootings.

“What if a kid doesn’t know how to jiu-jitsu her way with the [bulletproof] clipboard in an active situation that happens in seconds? And then, you know, whose fault is that?” said Clements. “I’m not sure a bulletproof pencil case is actually going to solve this.”

“Here’s the implied message: ‘Hey kids, the generations before you refused to solve the problem of gun violence in our country so you need these things. They’ll save you. Look how cool they are. And if you get shot we’ll replace them for you for free,’” Clements said. “It’s shameful.”

Jonathan Perloe, communications director for CT Against Gun Violence, said the only thing the products offer is “false security.”

“Let’s be really clear about this: schoolchildren exist in this everyday climate of fear because too many firearm owners don’t lock up their weapons,” Perloe said. “Three quarters of school shooters use a family member's gun. Bulletproof backpacks aren't going to solve this problem.”

Po Murray, chairwoman of the Newtown Action Alliance, called the products “Band-Aids.”

“The real solution to protecting our children in schools is electing gun safety champions,” Murray said, who support comprehensive gun control and other gun safety legislation.

Next steps

Chris Polansky / Connecticut Public Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) displays a printout of marketing materials for a "ballistic 3-ring binder cover" at a press conference in Hartford on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Blumenthal and gun violence prevention advocates say makers of "bulletproof" school supplies prey on kids' and parents' real fears of school shootings.

In addition to a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Blumenthal on Friday sent letters to 14 companies selling “bulletproof” products he says make “unsupported claim[s] of U.S. government approval [which] suggest that your company is interested in profit, not children’s safety.”

The senator requested written responses to questions about the companies’ product testing and pricing.

Maryland-based Hardwire, LLC, maker of a “bulletproof clipboard,” told Connecticut Public in a statement that the company “understands the concerns expressed in Senator Blumenthal’s letter and concurs that additional oversight is needed on the subject of protective products used for school safety.”

“Hardwire disagrees with the suggestions made by the Senator's letter regarding Hardwire's product certifications, especially in light of our company's decades-long, proven track record of providing life-saving protective products to the U.S. military, critical infrastructure sectors, the Department of Justice, and other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies,” company CEO George Tunis wrote.

The Sellmark Corporation, whose subsidiary BulletSafe makes a “bulletproof backpack insert,” confirmed to Connecticut Public that they’d received Blumenthal’s letter and were “looking into the specific details and will provide his office with a timely response.”

The remaining 12 companies did not return a request for comment.

‘Legitimate fears’

To close the press conference, Blumenthal read from the advertising materials for a “bulletproof” hooded sweatshirt for children.

“These children's sweatshirts will protect, quote, ‘All the vital organs,’ and it promises, quote, ‘If you get shot, God forbid, with our hoodies on, we'll send you a replacement hoodie free of charge – just include the police report or a news clip.’”

“I have trouble believing that quote,” Blumenthal said. “But I think it illustrates the hypocrisy and the contempt for human beings on the part of many of these exploitative entrepreneurs who are deliberately manipulating the fears, legitimate fears, of parents.”