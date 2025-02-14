These barbershop quartets greet unsuspecting Vermonters with love songs and white tuxedos

It’s the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day and the pressure is on for the four men standing in the library of Saint Francis Xavier School in Winooski.

They’re members of the Green Mountain Chorus, Vermont's oldest barbershop ensemble. The group of about 25, which boasts members from around the state, is like a family. They croon and playfully rib each other at weekly rehearsals.

For 78 years, the Green Mountain Chorus, which is affiliated with the international organization the Barbershop Harmony Society, has performed all over Vermont. Baseball games, schools, senior centers, birthdays. Last year they brought back their annual concert after a pandemic hiatus.

And for the last few decades — for Valentine’s Day — quartets of chorus singers have fanned out across parts of northern Vermont. They serenade often unsuspecting Vermonters in offices, homes, restaurants and even on the street.

For $50 ($25 if you want to send a singing valentine over the phone) the quartet will sing two songs. Recipients also get a box of Lake Champlain Chocolates, donated by the company, and a card. Ten percent of the proceeds are donated to the Committee on Temporary Shelter or COTS.

The tradition sparks joy and delight for the crooners, and mostly for the valentines recipients.

"It's awful fun when you go into an office and they have the cubicle farm and you blow the pitch and everybody pops up," said Clem Turmel, who has been with the chorus for 18 years. "And then the lucky person comes up, and we'll say, 'Hello, how are you? We're from the Green Mountain Chorus, and we're delivered to deliver a singing valentine from your significant other.'"

The quartet dresses for the occasion in white tuxedos and red bow ties. As of Tuesday, the group had 45 requests for singing valentines — they expected that number to grow.

While some people blush or are embarrassed, most are moved, according to David Stonecliffe, the chapter's president.

"Oh my goodness, we get every [reaction] from just sheer delight to many people who just are so touched," he said. "They just cry because it’s so, so comforting to them to know that their loved ones sent a singing valentine."

It's not just significant others that receive singing valentines. Chorus members say they've sung to beloved neighbors, kids and grandkids. They also do some "freebies," like singing at senior centers and schools.

Michael Sommers has for years sent a singing valentine to his staff at his chiropractic practice. He said his staff loves the gesture and the nostalgia evoked by the old-fashioned barbershop music.

"It's outside the box, and it's more than just a flower that's going to wither away," he said. "It's more than a card that'll get thrown away, you know? It's an experience and an impression that it's going to leave on our staff, and it's going to fill them with joy and happiness throughout the day."

The office isn't open on Fridays, so he's skipping this year.

"I'm crushed," he said.

