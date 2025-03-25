Bangor Studio/Membership Department
After more than 6 decades, rail returns to the South Coast

CAI
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
Travelers board a train at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Travelers board a train at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Governor Maura Healey, MBTA staff, and local officials cut a ribbon at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Governor Maura Healey, MBTA staff, and local officials cut a ribbon at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan speaks at the Fall River Depot to mark the first say of South Coast Rail service to the city. Among those joining him are former Rep. Bill Straus of Mattapoisett and state Rep. Carole Fiola of Fall River, left, Gov. Maura Healey, center, and Phil Eng, the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, right.
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan speaks at the Fall River Depot to mark the first say of South Coast Rail service to the city. Among those joining him are former Rep. Bill Straus of Mattapoisett and state Rep. Carole Fiola of Fall River, left, Gov. Maura Healey, center, and Phil Eng, the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, right.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Chris Aguiar stands among the crowd at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Chris Aguiar stands among the crowd at the Fall River Depot during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Gov. Maura Healey rides the train from Fall River with state Rep. Carole Fiola of Fall River. At right, someone takes a video of remarks by Phil Eng, the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Gov. Maura Healey rides the train from Fall River with state Rep. Carole Fiola of Fall River. At right, someone takes a video of remarks by Phil Eng, the general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Jennifer Mahar Wing and her son Nathan were on the train from Fall River to East Taunton on the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025. Nathan loves trains and skipped school to be a part of this historic day.
Jennifer Mahar Wing and her son Nathan were on the train from Fall River to East Taunton on the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025. Nathan loves trains and skipped school to be a part of this historic day.
Liz Lerner / CAI
People gather at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
People gather at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
Governor Maura
Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, and others cut a ribbon at the East Taunton MBTA station during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
People gather at the Fall River Depot stop during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
People gather at the Fall River Depot stop during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI
A group of train enthusiasts sing the "South Coast Rail Song" written by Evan Bouwens (red hat, center) during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
A group of train enthusiasts sing the "South Coast Rail Song" written by Evan Bouwens (red hat, center) during the first day of service on the new Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on Monday, March 24, 2025.
Liz Lerner / CAI

South Coast Rail opened yesterday to much fanfare, more than 65 years after the region lost passenger trains in the 1950s.

Local and state officials, including Governor Maura Healey, rode the lines north from Fall River and New Bedford, and local residents also came to ride or simply take in the historic sight.

Here are photos from the day.

Find out more: 66 years after trains left, South Coast is ready for commuter rail.
