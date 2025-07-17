Maine Nordiques hockey team won't play at Lewiston Colisée this season due to unpaid debts

The Maine Nordiques, a Tier II junior hockey team, will not be playing at the Lewiston Colisée this season.

Nate Bostic, President of Mill Town Sports and Entertainment, which manages The Colisée, said they could not reach a deal with the team due to unfulfilled terms.

"We had asked for them to do which was pay outstanding bills, especially to their community members, and it was just evident over time that they were not able to do that," he said.

Bostic said multiple Colisée employees are still owed money from the Nordiques ownership for work done last season.

Another term in their proposed contract was to pay for ice time upfront, Bostic said.

"Just based on the track record of them not being, fulfilling their payments, we asked that we held their ice contract payment upfront and we would disperse that throughout the course of the year," he said.

It's unclear where the Nordiques will play this season. They were expected to host their first game at The Colisée in September.

Maine Public was unable to reach representatives from the team to comment for this story.

