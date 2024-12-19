Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett has died at 73

Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett has died.

Mallett, who lived most of his live the town of Sebec in Piscataquis County, is best known for "Garden Song," which has been recorded by Pete Seeger, John Denver and other well known artists.

According his website, Mallett's interest in music began at the about the age of 11, when he started performing with his older brother Neil.

He started writing songs while studying acting at the University of Maine.

In 1975, his career was bolstered by Noel Paul Stookey of the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, who had moved to Maine, and brought "Garden Song" to the attention of folk legend Pete Seeger. John Denver's recording of the song charted nationally.

Over the course of his nearly 50-year career Mallett put out 17 albums.

He also spent some time in Nashville, and his songs have been recorded by Marty Stuart, Emmylou Harris, Allison Kraus and others.

In an interview with the Portland Press Herald in 2016, Mallett said his writing has been informed by Maine's natural beauty.

"It's the landscape I think that has the biggest effect on my work. My early songs, 'I Knew This Place,' 'Fire,' the song about my family farm burning down, I wrote those songs because I didn't know what else to write," said Mallett.

In the same interview, Mallett talked about how he was proud to be a Mainer and use the state as inspiration for his songwriting.

Maine humorist Tim Sample, who performed with Mallett throughout his career, says Mallett's ability to share the Maine experience was always something he admired.

"He just had a remarkable and authentic way of taking his Maine roots and his genuine rural Maine experience and crafting songs that had a broad, universal appeal," says Sample.

David Mallett died Tuesday according to his son, Luke Mallett. He was 73 years old.