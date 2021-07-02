Maine Fireworks Industry On Rebound After Grappling With Pandemic

The fireworks industry in Maine is regaining its footing after a rough year.

Steven Marson says his company, Central Maine Pyrotechnics, went from 300 events in 2019 down to about 70 in 2020. This year he's looking at 300 contracts again —and he says his workers are ready.

"Last year was a first really Fourth of July where I had guys that didn't do fireworks shows and they were like 'Wow, I've never had a 4th of July off,'" he said. “They are very excited about this year that people are getting back into celebrations. And the guys are pretty happy to be out, to paint the sky!"

Marson says his company lost roughly $1.5 million in business over the past year when public events were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

Other businesses reported seeing significant decreases in business at this time last year. Some saw a decrease of 90%.

Marson says companies that also have a consumer fireworks business saw increases in that sector even while public events were cancelled.

