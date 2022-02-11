© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Pingree introduces legislation to reduce work permit wait time for asylum seekers

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published February 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
ACA-Rally-Portland-1152017-First-District-Democratic-Congresswoman-Chellie-Pingree.jpg
Ed Morin
/
Maine Public
Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's legislation would allow asylum seekers to become eligible for a work permit 30 days after filing their asylum case. The current waiting period is one year.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree has introduced a bill to dramatically reduce the amount of time asylum seekers must wait before they apply for work authorization.

The Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act would allow asylum seekers to become eligible for work permits after a 30-day waiting period. The current waiting period is 365 days.

Pingree said the change would help business owners as well as asylum seekers.

"We also have a huge worker shortage," Pingree said. "So we have businesses asking us all the time, you know, what can we do to get more workers? And it just seems like common sense to put those two things together."

Pingree filed the bill as the city of Portland is struggling to support over 700 asylum seekers living in emergency housing.

City staff and immigrant aid groups say they are stretched thin in part because the newly arrived families are not authorized to work, and therefore must rely on outside assistance.

Tags

Business and Economy Chellie PingreeAsylum seekersReport For America
Ari Snider
Ari Snider reports on refugee, immigrant, and asylum-seeking communities in Maine. He is a Report for America corps member. He grew up in Midcoast Maine and has reported for public radio stations in Southeast Alaska and Far West Texas, covering everything from salmon fishing to the restoration of a historic adobe church on the US-Mexico border. He got his start in audio storytelling as an undergrad at Brown University and through internships at radio stations in Vermont and Rhode Island. His work has won three Alaska Press Club awards and one Regional Murrow Award, and has aired on radio stations throughout Alaska, Texas, and New England. When looking to get out of town for a weekend, Ari has a special fondness for the islands of Penobscot Bay and the lakes and mountains of the North Woods.
See stories by Ari Snider