Pingree introduces legislation to reduce work permit wait time for asylum seekers

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree has introduced a bill to dramatically reduce the amount of time asylum seekers must wait before they apply for work authorization.

The Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act would allow asylum seekers to become eligible for work permits after a 30-day waiting period. The current waiting period is 365 days.

Pingree said the change would help business owners as well as asylum seekers.

"We also have a huge worker shortage," Pingree said. "So we have businesses asking us all the time, you know, what can we do to get more workers? And it just seems like common sense to put those two things together."

Pingree filed the bill as the city of Portland is struggling to support over 700 asylum seekers living in emergency housing.

City staff and immigrant aid groups say they are stretched thin in part because the newly arrived families are not authorized to work, and therefore must rely on outside assistance.

