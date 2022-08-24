© 2022 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Paris Autobarn, specialty electric and hybrid garage, closes its doors

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published August 24, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT
Patty Wight
Maine Public
Tony Giambro, owner of Paris Autobarn, standing in a storage room with bio-based fluids.

A western Maine garage that was a pioneer in the sales and service of hybrid and electric vehicles closed its doors on Monday.

The Paris Autobarn earned a reputation as an eco-friendly garage, and was featured in a Maine Public Climate Driven story in December. But in a Facebook post Monday, the Autobarn team announced that it is closing for the foreseeable future. The post cited a death in the owner's family, and a manager's decision to retire.

Although the owners offered to sell the company to its employees, they were not able to swing a deal on short notice. They are still hoping to find a buyer for the garage, but say that for now it is closed indefinitely.

