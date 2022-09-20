Pixelle to shutter Jay paper mill in beginning of 2023

The Jay paper mill will close next year, leaving about 230 employees without a job.

Owner Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced on Tuesday that the mill will close during the first quarter of 2023.

CEO Timothy Hess attributed the closure to "economic forces beyond our control." In 2020, one of the pulp digesters at the mill exploded, leading to layoffs of more than 170 employees.

In a statement, Gov. Janet Mills said that she was disappointed in the news, but glad to hear that the company will offer employees severance pay and benefits when their jobs end.

Mills also said that she's directing the Maine Department of Labor to send a rapid response team to assist workers and their families.

The company says it plans to assist employees with "offers of continued employment at other Pixelle locations, or outplacement support."