The state is providing vans to shuttle workers to Sunday River ski resort this winter

The Maine Department of Transportation is funding the purchase of several vans that will make it easier for Sunday River ski resort employees to get to work.

The vans will transport workers across the Bethel region, including those working at the resort.

Sunday River has more than 1,000 workers, and the company says reliable transportation is crucial for many of them — particularly in a rural part of the state.

The project is part of pilot program aimed at expanding transit options to help connect workers with employers in rural areas.