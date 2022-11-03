© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

The state is providing vans to shuttle workers to Sunday River ski resort this winter

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published November 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
Ski Season New England
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, a snowboarder and skier ride the Chondola ski lift at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine.

The Maine Department of Transportation is funding the purchase of several vans that will make it easier for Sunday River ski resort employees to get to work.

The vans will transport workers across the Bethel region, including those working at the resort.

Sunday River has more than 1,000 workers, and the company says reliable transportation is crucial for many of them — particularly in a rural part of the state.

The project is part of pilot program aimed at expanding transit options to help connect workers with employers in rural areas.

Tags
Business and Economy public transportationSunday River
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg