Maine's Sunday River says it intends to replace and upgrade six ski lifts, build a mountain observation tower and a mountain roller coaster, and add…
WATERVILLE, Maine - Maine's two biggest mountains are opening for the ski season. The Morning Sentinel reports Sunday River in Newry opened last Friday on…
KILLINGTON, Vt. - The 2018-2019 ski season is getting underway with the first resorts opening in Vermont and Maine.Vermont's Killington ski resort is due…
Michigan-based Boyne Resorts has completed its purchase of six ski resorts it was operating under long-term lease agreements from Maine to British…
Michigan-based ski resort operator Boyne Resorts has reached an agreement to assume outright ownership of six ski resorts it’s operating under long-term…
An 18-year-old New Hampshire man died and a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a sledding accident at Sunday River Ski resort early this…
The cold weather that's crept into Maine is good for ski resorts that are starting to open. Sunday River opened last weekend and already is running seven…
NEWRY, Maine - Maine's two biggest ski resorts have closed up shop for the season. Both Sunday River and Sugarloaf closed their slopes Monday. Officials…
In a big preseason sale, Sugarloaf, Sunday River and four other New England ski resorts are being sold. And that’s just part of an $830 million deal that…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Sunday River resort will be without one of its ski lifts this winter.The Spruce Peak Triple failed - and ultimately fell down -…