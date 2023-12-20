Maine ski areas will reopen this weekend as storm cleanup continues

Maine's ski areas are still cleaning up from the heavy rains that washed out nearby roads and bridges, but most are expecting to reopen in the coming days.

Despite extensive road damage, Sunday River ski resort said it plans to reopen this weekend.

Many guests were stranded at the resort for several days, after heavy rains washed out roads, including the bridge to the Grand Summit, spokesperson Ellen Wainwright said.

But Wainwright said a temporary bridge was installed Wednesday, allowing many guests to leave.

"If it's not open right now, it will be open momentarily," she said. "So there's good things coming out today, from Monday's impact."

While one access road has been reduced to one lane, other roads are expected to be passable by the time the mountain reopens on Saturday.

Limited terrain will be available for skiing, and access will be limited to certain pass holders and guests who had already purchased tickets.

The resort cautions that any visitors should double-check road conditions before visiting. Wainwright also notes that much of Bethel doesn't have power, meaning there will be limited services available in town and on the mountain.

Saddleback Mountain is also continuing to clean up from Monday's storm.

Spokesperson Molly Shaw said the road that leads from the base lodge to condos and additional parking has washed out.

"We're looking at some pretty big trenches in the roads that we're looking to fill in," she said. "We're having to bring in excavators and many, many dump truck loads to repair the road. So yeah, it is going to be a multi-day roadwork repair project."

Mountain crews will begin making snow Wednesday afternoon. The trails will reopen for skiing and riding Saturday. The restaurant, rental shop and retail store will be on open Friday.

Monday's storm has put a damper on what had been shaping up to be strong start to the season, Shaw said. Saddleback had received nearly 50 inches of natural snow in December.

Sugarloaf is also expected to reopen Friday.