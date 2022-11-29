Maine's highest court upholds lease for CMP corridor on state land

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Maine's highest court has sided with the state and Central Maine Power over a lease needed to construct a controversial transmission line through western Maine.

In a ruling Tuesday morning, Maine's Supreme Judicial Court said that the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands "acted within its constitutional and statutory authority" when granting CMP a lease through state-owned lands in 2020. The lease accounts for only one mile of the proposed 145-mile-long transmission line that would allow Hydro-Quebec to connect into New England's electricity grid.

Corridor opponents had argued that the bureau had failed to follow the proper procedure to determine whether the lease would "substantially alter" the public reserved lands in western Maine. A lower court agreed last year, raising questions about whether CMP and its partners on the New England Clean Energy Connect project had access to the entire length of the corridor.

The Law Court disagreed, however, and said the bureau followed the necessary procedures. Furthermore, the court pointed out that the Johnson Mountain and West Forks Plantation public reserved lands are already managed for multiple uses, including timber harvesting, outdoor recreation and an existing transmission line.

“Given the uses, physical characteristics, and essential purposes of the Johnson Mountain and West Forks Plantation tracts, we see no reasonable basis for deciding that a second utility transmission line occupying 2.6% of the combined tracts could significantly alter the physical characteristics of so much of the remaining 97.4% that the multiple-use purposes for which the tracts are held would be frustrated,” the court ruled.

Further complicating matters, Maine voters approved a referendum in November 2021 that would have retroactively required two-thirds approval from both chambers of the Legislature for the lease through the Johnson Mountain and West Forks Plantation public reserved lands.

But the high court ruled earlier this year that the referendum was likely unconstitutional and ordered a lower court to more thoroughly explore the question of whether the developers had achieved “vested rights” through the work done on the corridor prior to the referendum. Tuesday’s ruling is another victory for CMP and its partners to build a project that is key to Massachusetts’ plan to purchase more renewable energy as part of the state’s climate action plan.

