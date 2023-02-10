© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

A Maine electricity supplier is now under investigation for steep rate hikes

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published February 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST
Referendum-Public Utility
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine.

Electricity rates have been rising for most Mainers, but they've really spiked for the customers of Electricity Maine. Now the Public Utilities Commission is investigating.

On the supply portion of their electricity bills, most Mainers choose the default rate called the standard offer. But they can also choose other electricity suppliers.

One of those, Electricity Maine, dramatically raised its rates recently, sparking complaints. The PUC voted Thursday to investigate.

PUC chair Phil Bartlett says electricity providers are required to alert customers of impending rate hikes, so they have time to choose a different plan. But Electricity Maine customers complained that they'd not been alerted to the new prices, which Bartlett says are much higher

"In CMP's territory, for example, the standard offer is a little over 17 cents per kilowatt hour," he says. "The Electricity Maine price increases jumped to over 39 cents per kilowatt hour. So much, much higher prices."

Depending on the results of the investigation, the commission could impose penalties, require Electricity Maine to change their practices, or revoke their license to operate in Maine.

In a statement, Electricity Maine blamed the rate hikes on geopolitical unrest and unprecedented commodity price increases, and said it expects them to come down as market volatility subsides.

Business and Economy Electricity MaineMaine Public Utilities Commission
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
