Aroostook County shopping mall closes because of unpaid utility bills

The Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle will be closed "until further notice" because the building's owners haven't paid utility bills.

In a statement shared on social media, General Manager Bruce Brigman says that both electric and water service will be shut off this week, and Brigman says he can't safely open the mall without them.

Brigman says that he's been unable to communicate with the operations department for building owner Kohan Retail Investment Group. Kohan — which owns dozens of mals across the country — purchased the Aroostook Centre Mall in 2019.

Officials at Kohan Retail were unavailable for immediate comment, but a woman who answered the phone said that the company was seeking more information from the mall's management.

