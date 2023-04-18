Defense expected to call final witnesses in trial over western Maine power corridor

The jury trial that could revive a $1 billion transmission project through western Maine resumes Tuesday as the Maine Public Utilities Commission resumes its defense against Central Maine Power's parent company.

Avangrid, the owner of the New England Clean Energy Connect, is attempting to convince the nine members of the jury that it spent and constructed enough to make a vested rights claim that could invalidate voters' decision to halt the project in 2021.

Attorneys for the PUC and intervenors for the defense have attempted to establish that project developers rushed construction to make that vested rights claim in anticipation of the referendum.

They have called witnesses associated with the project who were not used by the plaintiffs.

The defense is expected to complete its case Tuesday, setting up closing arguments Wednesday.

Jurors will then receive specific instructions from Judge Michael Duddy as to what they should consider before making their ruling.

