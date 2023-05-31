© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Business and Economy

Public Advocate announces settlement on CMP rate increase

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019 photo, power lines converge on a Central Maine Power substation in Pownal, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this Tuesday, May 28, 2019 photo, power lines converge on a Central Maine Power substation in Pownal, Maine.

The Maine Office of the Public Advocate on Wednesday announced a settlement with Central Maine Power over a proposed rate increase.

According to the terms of the settlement, CMP customers would see an increase in distribution rates, starting in July.

The terms call for an increase of about 1% in each of four increments, six months apart. Each increase would add about $1.67 per month for the average residential customer, for a total of nearly $7 per month by 2025.

The deal is the result of negotiations between the Public Advocate, AARP Maine, Competitive Energy Services, Efficiency Maine Trust, Walmart, and others.

The deal would require PUC approval. Separately, the PUC on Wednesday approved an increase in distribution rates of about $10 per month for average customers of Versant Power.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
