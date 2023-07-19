Employees at Brunswick Staples launch bid to unionize

Employees at the Brunswick location of the office supply chain Staples are trying to unionize.

A dozen of the store's associates and supervisors signed a petition to unionize and filed it with the federal National Labor Relations Board late last month. The petition does not include the store's management.

Federal records indicate that the unionization attempt from Brunswick employees may be the first among Staples retail stores in the United States. Their effort follows a unionization attempt by Chipotle employees at the now-shuttered location in Augusta. They were also the first in the nation to launch a unionization bid at the company. And it comes after employees at the Little Dog Coffee Shop in Brunswick unionized and went on strike over safety and staffing concerns.

Corporate representatives for Staples did not immediately return a request for comment.