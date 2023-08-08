© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Business and Economy

Maine's recreational cannabis sales hit all-time high

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT
A salesperson answers questions at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A salesperson answers questions at Theory Wellness, a cannabis retail store, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.

Maine's recreational cannabis industry continues to set new records. State sale data show transactions have increased over the last three months.

Sales in July hit nearly $21 million dollars, a number that hasn't been seen in Maine since recreational cannabis became available at the end of 2020. May and June also broke state records, with sales respectively hitting $17 and $18 million dollars.

John Hudak, the director of Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy, said customers are getting more comfortable with buying recreationally after the industry got off to a slow start due to launching during the coronavirus pandemic.

"People see the products that are on the shelves in Maine as ones that meet their needs," he said. "And they're comfortable with the businesses across Maine, in terms of how they're conducting themselves and the products that they're putting on their shelves."

Hudak said businesses continue to open up as more towns allow recreational sales. But there's risk of the market becoming oversaturated if there are too many places to choose from, he said.

Tags
Business and Economy Marijuana
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews