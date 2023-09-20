What's the deal with community solar in Maine?

Solar panels seem to be everywhere lately. On roofs. On fields. On the side of the highway. Solar power is increasingly popular – and seen as part of a renewable energy future. If you don’t have the money for roof panels or investing in solar, there’s another option: subscribe to a community solar farm.

But what is community solar? What do you need to think about when deciding whether to sign up for it? And what does the future of this program look like here in Maine? That's what we dive into in this episode of Maine Explained.

