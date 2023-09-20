© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
What's the deal with community solar in Maine?

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT

Solar panels seem to be everywhere lately. On roofs. On fields. On the side of the highway. Solar power is increasingly popular – and seen as part of a renewable energy future. If you don’t have the money for roof panels or investing in solar, there’s another option: subscribe to a community solar farm.

But what is community solar? What do you need to think about when deciding whether to sign up for it? And what does the future of this program look like here in Maine? That's what we dive into in this episode of Maine Explained.

Maine Explained is a YouTube-first video series from Maine Public that answers questions about the history, culture and the latest news in the pine tree state. Visit youtube.com/mainepublic for the latest episodes.

Tags
Business and Economy community solarsolar powerMaine Office of the Public Advocate
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg