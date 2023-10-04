Maine needs at least 84,000 new homes within seven years, study says

A first-of-its kind study shows Maine may need to build as many as 84,300 new homes for households at all income levels over the next seven years to meet the anticipated demand.

An aging housing stock, a historic lack of development and a sudden migration of asylum seekers and people from other states have all coalesced and paint a daunting picture. Maine needs nearly 38,500 more homes today, and an additional 37,900-to-45,800 new homes by 2030 to meet projected demands.

The study, released Wednesday and commissioned by several state agencies, describes how homes of all kinds are increasingly unaffordable to many Mainers. Households need to earn at least $100,000 a year to afford the median home price in the state.

And unless Maine dramatically increases its available housing stock, the state's economy will face some sobering consequences, said Christiana Whitcomb, one of the study's authors with the consulting group HR & A Advisors.

"Without homes that are affordable to what those jobs pay, Mainers will have a hard time taking those jobs," she said. "People will have a hard time coming from out of state to take those jobs and actually sustain the businesses that Maine already has now, let alone any future economic growth."

State officials say the study is designed to help Maine municipalities and lawmakers craft new housing policies.

And though Maine has made historic investments in housing development in the last four years, it's clearly not enough, said Greg Payne, the governor's senior adviser on housing.

"Folks are all sort of pointed in the same direction," he said. "They're rowing together on this. We have that going for us. A lot of other states do not. But clearly we have a challenge in front of us that's greater than anything we've experienced before," Payne says.

