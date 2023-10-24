Opponents of northern Maine metals mine rally in Bangor

Opponents of a proposed metals mine near Patten rallied in Bangor on Monday afternoon, in advance of public hearing before the Land Use Planning Commission.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador and Wabanaki Alliance president Maulian Bryant was among about 150 critics of the project at the rally. Bryant says the tribe is trying to protect the environment as well as its lifeways and culture.

"We are sending a strong message to the LUPC that we do not want Wolfden mining our homeland," Bryant said. "And I am so thankful that so many of you are on are side."

Natural Resources Council of Maine president Rebecca Sanders criticized the mine project's developers — Canada-based Wolfden Resources.

Murray Carpenter / Maine Public Mine opponents at a rally in Bangor on Monday.

"They're failing to recognize the significance of the area to the Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet," Sanders said, "and its significance for the wildlife and fish that inhabit the area, and the people of Maine who cherish our North Woods."

Wolfden spokesperson Jeremy Ouellette says he trusts the LUPC permitting process, and is confident that the company can develop the mine without harming the environment, while bringing good jobs to the area.

The LUPC is being asked to rezone nearly 400 acres to accommodate the mine, which would still have to secure environmental permits.