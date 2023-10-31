Legalized sports betting launches in Maine on Friday

Maine's Gambling Control Unit says that sports betting in the state will officially launch on Friday morning.

According to the Maine Department of Public Safety, rules for sports wagering have now been adopted, and operators and suppliers can begin advertising and registering users by tomorrow.

Gov. Janet Mills signed a law last May legalizing sports betting in the state. The measure grants Maine's four federally recognized tribes exclusive licenses to run mobile sports betting apps. Three of the tribes have partnered with Caesars Sportsbook to operate apps on their behalf.