Maine ski areas get boost from storm

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published November 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST
The waning moon sets over the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
The waning moon sets over the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Wednesday's storm disrupted travel and cloaked southern Maine in rain, but it brought a welcome blanket of snow to Maine's ski areas.

Sugarloaf's Charli Sayward said the mountain opened last weekend, thanks to a lot of early season snowmaking. And she said at least 5 inches of fresh snow had fallen by Wednesday morning.

"You don't need your rock skis," Sayward says. "We don't have any rocks on the trails. We have great coverage. The skiing now looks like mid-January. We're in a very lucky spot."

Sunday River is also now open, and several other Maine ski areas are planning to open in early December.
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
