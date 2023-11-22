Maine ski areas get boost from storm

Wednesday's storm disrupted travel and cloaked southern Maine in rain, but it brought a welcome blanket of snow to Maine's ski areas.

Sugarloaf's Charli Sayward said the mountain opened last weekend, thanks to a lot of early season snowmaking. And she said at least 5 inches of fresh snow had fallen by Wednesday morning.

"You don't need your rock skis," Sayward says. "We don't have any rocks on the trails. We have great coverage. The skiing now looks like mid-January. We're in a very lucky spot."

Sunday River is also now open, and several other Maine ski areas are planning to open in early December.